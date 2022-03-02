Advertisement

Tina Peters served on her way to court appearance

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was in court this morning after being charged with obstruction last month. As she was on her way into the courtroom, she was served papers. It’s unknown at this point what those served papers were for.

The March 2 court appearance stems from when she was arrested in February at Main Street Bagels, as the District Attorney’s Office was trying to serve a search warrant for Peters’ iPad, which was believed to contain an illegally recorded court hearing.

Peters was detained after the Grand Junction Police Department said she was obstructing. She was later released on scene.

She faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing government operations and obstructing a peace officer.

Peters has rescheduled her court date for March 11 at 10:00 a.m.

