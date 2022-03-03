Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Region to host 2022 Big Game Draw Class

By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:08 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Region will be hosting a big game draw class on Thursday, March 31, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the CPW Hunter Education building located at 711 Independent Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505.

CPW will discuss the draw works process and changes for the 2022 big game season. As well as hunt codes, preference points, fees, and qualifying license requirements, according to the press release.

If you’d like to attend the class, you can register at register-ed.com.

