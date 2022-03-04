Advertisement

City of Montrose adds Nye building to historic register

S.H. Nye building
S.H. Nye building(City of Montrose Archives)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:24 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Montrose City councilors unanimously voted to place the S.H. Nye building on the City of Montrose’s Register of Historic Places.

According to the press release, William Reis, the city planner, states the building played a key role in the development of Downtown Montrose.

S.H. Nye building
S.H. Nye building(City of Montrose Archives)

The Nye building is significant due to its association with Samuel Huntington Nye, a prominent Montrose rancher, businessman, and civic leader.

Montrose County was established in 1883, and Nye was one of the first three commissioners.

S.H. Nye building
S.H. Nye building(City of Montrose Archives)

The building became the ninth historic structure in the city’s registry.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parachute neighborhood
Neighborhood grieving after little girl is killed in bus accident
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11-year-old female who died after falling under the wheels of a...
IDENTITY RELEASED: 11-year-old girl who was pronounced dead after falling under moving school bus
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two individuals who are believed to...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office requesting help to identify two suspects
Rollover accident on Hwy 50
Single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 50
Police lights
GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station

Latest News

Cybersecurity team at CMU
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Appleton Art Night
Appleton Elementary hosts art night
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, alongside the Grand Valley, came together to express their...
Local church holds candlelight vigil for Ukraine
Currently at moderate level
Search and Rescue crews warn of increasing avalanche danger as more snow is expected