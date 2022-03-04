The City of Montrose adds ‘rights to farm’ resolution in support of producers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Board of County Commissioners officially added a “right to farm” resolution in Montrose County.

According to the press release, a “right to farm” has always been existent in Montrose County. Still, this resolution intends to show full support for agriculture producers of the county.

Montrose County stated the “rights to farm” resolution reminds the residents that the county is an agricultural county, which comes with certain smells, activities, noises, etc.

For the full resolution, visit montrosecounty.granicus.com.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.