Advertisement

The City of Montrose adds ‘rights to farm’ resolution in support of producers

(KKCO)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:27 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Board of County Commissioners officially added a “right to farm” resolution in Montrose County.

According to the press release, a “right to farm” has always been existent in Montrose County. Still, this resolution intends to show full support for agriculture producers of the county.

Montrose County stated the “rights to farm” resolution reminds the residents that the county is an agricultural county, which comes with certain smells, activities, noises, etc.

For the full resolution, visit montrosecounty.granicus.com.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parachute neighborhood
Neighborhood grieving after little girl is killed in bus accident
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11-year-old female who died after falling under the wheels of a...
IDENTITY RELEASED: 11-year-old girl who was pronounced dead after falling under moving school bus
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two individuals who are believed to...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office requesting help to identify two suspects
Rollover accident on Hwy 50
Single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 50
Police lights
GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station

Latest News

Cybersecurity team at CMU
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Appleton Art Night
Appleton Elementary hosts art night
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, alongside the Grand Valley, came together to express their...
Local church holds candlelight vigil for Ukraine
Currently at moderate level
Search and Rescue crews warn of increasing avalanche danger as more snow is expected