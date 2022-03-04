Advertisement

CMU Theatre presents: ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

By Erin Crooks
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? That’s right, SpongeBob SquarePants!

The Grand Valley community can join SpongeBob and friends on all their nautical adventures, in Colorado Mesa University’s latest production ‘The SpongeBob Musical’.

Lauren Knight, makeup and hair designer, and Ian Rowzee who plays the role of Mr. Krabs sat down with us to talk about the show.

