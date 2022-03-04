GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m., the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a robbery report at the C and F gas station located at Patterson and 25 Rd.

According to the GJPD, a reporting party stated the suspect was armed.

This is the only information that has been released at the moment. We will update the story once we receive more details.

