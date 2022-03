GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis released a statement regarding President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanki Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Diversity is America’s strength, so it’s vital that our judicial system also reflects this truth. I’m proud to have prioritized a diverse bench, knowing that history was made by Judges Frances Johnson, Samorreyan Burney, Nikea T. Bland, Pax Moultrie, Jill D. Dorancy, Dea Lindsey, and Yolanda Fennick -- Black women judges I have appointed to Colorado’s state judiciary since taking office in order to ensure our justice system reflects the communities it serves. I applaud President Biden’s nomination of Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation’s highest court and urge the Senate to carry out a fair confirmation process.

According to the statement, Gov. Polis has appointed the highest number of Black women judges in the history of Colorado’s state judiciary.

