Advertisement

Single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 50

Rollover accident on Hwy 50
Rollover accident on Hwy 50(David Jones)
By Erin Crooks
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning rollover accident.

Our photographer was at the scene of westbound Highway 50 near mile marker 44. This was a single car rollover crash. The driver of the car was ejected from the vehicle and was reportedly taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on what caused the accident or the state of the driver’s injuries. Colorado state patrol is investigating.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parachute neighborhood
Neighborhood grieving after little girl is killed in bus accident
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11-year-old female who died after falling under the wheels of a...
IDENTITY RELEASED: 11-year-old girl who was pronounced dead after falling under moving school bus
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two individuals who are believed to...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office requesting help to identify two suspects
Police lights
GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station

Latest News

Cybersecurity team at CMU
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Appleton Art Night
Appleton Elementary hosts art night
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, alongside the Grand Valley, came together to express their...
Local church holds candlelight vigil for Ukraine
Currently at moderate level
Search and Rescue crews warn of increasing avalanche danger as more snow is expected