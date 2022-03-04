Advertisement

Work resumes on 1st st. and Grand Ave

Construction on 1st Street Almost Complete
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:55 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is resuming work on one of the busiest intersections in Grand Junction.

Work on the five-lane intersection of 1st St. and Grand Ave. was put on hold for two months due to the winter season, but with the season changing, CDOT says work is going to resume on Monday, March 7.

The project was undertaken with the goal of making the traffic backups to a minimum in the intersection.

Elise Thatcher with CDOT says the original intersection created a lot of confusion and congestion, especially with people who weren’t sure what lane to stay in. Thatcher says the current layout of the intersection is permanent, and there won’t be any more changes with the layout.

“The main thing for motorists to know now about this intersection and this project is that from here on out, it’s going to be pretty smooth sailing from here on out,” said Thatcher. “You should only maybe have a lane closer here and there that you run into, but overall what it’s like driving through now is how it’s going to be. It’s just going to look prettier.”

The project is expected to be complete by the end of April.

