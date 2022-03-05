Advertisement

Appleton Elementary hosts art night

Kids could paint rocks, sculpt clay models, build wooden puzzles and get decked out in glow sticks for a dance party in the gym.
Appleton Art Night
Appleton Art Night(Josh Vorse)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:22 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students from Appleton Elementary and their families attended an art night at their school Friday evening.

The hands on crafts were spread out all over the school. In classrooms, the gym and even the hallways.

Kids could paint rocks, sculpt clay models, build wooden puzzles and get decked out in glow sticks for a dance party in the gym.

An artist from Colorado Springs was invited to teach a class on comic book coloring and shading.

”Shadows, like how the light falls and stuff like that, then we may do some drawing,” said Illustrator Jason Meents. “Kinda like the basics, the form. Posing or expressions, I love doing expressions with the faces and stuff, its always fun.”

There was also a silent auction going on to raise money for the artist in residence at the school.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parachute neighborhood
Neighborhood grieving after little girl is killed in bus accident
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11-year-old female who died after falling under the wheels of a...
IDENTITY RELEASED: 11-year-old girl who was pronounced dead after falling under moving school bus
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two individuals who are believed to...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office requesting help to identify two suspects
Rollover accident on Hwy 50
Single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 50
Police lights
GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station

Latest News

Cybersecurity team at CMU
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, alongside the Grand Valley, came together to express their...
Local church holds candlelight vigil for Ukraine
Currently at moderate level
Search and Rescue crews warn of increasing avalanche danger as more snow is expected