Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Security officials say Americans are at a higher risk of Russian cyber attacks following the Ukraine invasion and the United States Government is on high alert. We spoke with some experts at Colorado Mesa University’s Cybersecurity Center to find out some basic tips to keep ourselves safe online from potential Russian cyber attacks, as well as what to keep an eye out for.

“As a user the best thing you can do is make sure you have secure passwords, you’re not reusing passwords on the same websites and don’t click any link without making sure to verify from the original source,” said CMU Junior Drake Cullen who is majoring in computer science.

One tip Drake Cullen gives is if the email seems urgent, its probably fake and not urgent. If a request in an email comes from an email address that you know, double check with them outside of that email.

“Make sure they really are requesting what they’re saying because someone could have compromised their account.”

Drake who is also with CMU’s Cybersecurity team says the biggest thing when it comes to infecting a system is not having up to date software.

“Most attacks exploit known vulnerabilities that there are patches for. So as long as you update your software you’ll be protected against a large number of threats.”

CMU has its own Cybersecurity Center which allows students to engage in real world hands on cybersecurity research. They also hire students to work on various cyber related projects.

“In the classroom, in order to defend against what these people are doing, you need to know what they’re doing. So in classes we’re learning a lot of ways to think like the criminal so we can stop them before they do what they’re trying to carry out.”

One thing in specific relation to Ukraine and Russia is, there have been large funds being raised for the Ukrainian Government to help fund the war campaign.

“But that also brought rise to fake organizations pretending to be the Ukrainian government. Double check who you’re actually sending that money to because it can be a fake organization.”

These higher funded threats on the offensive are different from individual hackers. They are looking to steal confidential information or destabilize the country as a whole. Such as knocking down transportation systems or messing with banking information systems.

“Its more so trying to mess with communication. There’s been a lot of talk about trying to disrupt Ukrainian communication. Because if you can do that, different troops on the ground won’t be able to communicate with one another and that’ll cause a lot of disruption.”

“If they want to bring a government down, they would probably attack their school infrastructures, transportation systems, financial systems and hospital systems,” said Assistant Professor of computer science at CMU Ram Basnet. “That’s where they can inflict a lot more damages than trying to attack individuals.”

“Make sure you’re always keeping your software up to date, not clicking random links, verify who you’re actually sending money to and why its such an urgent matter,” said Cullen. “Those are the biggest things you can do as a user to protect yourself.”

These tips such as using two factor authentication when logging into a website, using a different strong password for each website, keeping up to date on software and being careful on what you click can protect you from cyber attacks. Since cyber attacks are hard to trace and pinpoint where they are coming from as well as notify people of ahead of time.

