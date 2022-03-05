Advertisement

Local church holds candlelight vigil for Ukraine

By Cristian Sida and Joshua Vorse
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, alongside the Grand Valley, expressed their solidarity with Ukraine.

The church held a “Paraklesis Service of Intercession,” which is a service that is used by Orthodox Christians whenever there is a natural or man-made disaster, according to Father Jeremy Troy, head priest of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Father Troy expresses the purpose of the service is to ask for help and protection for the people of Ukraine.

After the service, a candlelight vigil was held outside the church.

”I know that there are similar events happening in different cities throughout the country,” said Father Troy. “Of course, there have been anti-war protests throughout Russia in cities and villages throughout Russia, which have ended in mass arrests and things of that sort. So we are joining kind of in solidarity with all of those people.”

The International Orthodox Christian Charities are collecting funds to help people affected by the Ukraine crisis. For more information, please visit support.iocc.org.

