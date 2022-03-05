Search and Rescue crews warn of increasing avalanche danger as more snow is expected

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More snow is expected along the Western Slope this weekend, and the Mesa County Search and Rescue crews expect more people will be headed to the backcountry as avalanche danger is expected to increase.

Rob Martindale, Mesa County Search and Rescue snowmobile team leader, says the avalanche danger is currently at a moderate level. But with snow from last week already having settled and more snow on the way, that danger level will only go up.

“The way the snowpack is setting up, with the warmer temperature cycles and the cold temperature cycles, it’s really in bad shape overall,” said Martindale. “Keep tabs on what’s going on with the wind and all the snow coming in this weekend because it will change the landscape, and it will change the avalanche danger. It should ramp it up.”

Martindale said last week several slides were triggered in the backcountry. Many of them were naturally caused, but there were some also triggered by people in the backcountry. Luckily, they were able to get safely out of the area. But search and rescue crews say it’s a good reminder about being prepared for the backcountry before you even leave your home.

“Having your mental or physical checklist of all the items you need. If you have a float pack, making sure your pack has a good shovel, a good probe, and having a good transceiver, a beacon,” said Martindale.

Martindale also recommends checking the avalanche forecast conditions on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s website and Facebook page. You’ll be able to find up-to-date avalanche conditions, maps of the mountain areas, and much more.

When you do get out to the backcountry, Martindale says to be aware of your surroundings, “You have to really think about these things, and really right now, the biggest issues with the terrain and navigating is cutting across these hillsides. Because they’re so unstable, it takes one small trigger point as you cut across.”

Martindale also suggests starting out small. Once you get to the backcountry, he says to take it easy and work your way up. Test the terrain as you go along to make sure it’s stable before hitting the terrain hard.

When it comes to equipment, Martindale says everyone should have a transceiver and beacon and make sure you know how to use them properly and make sure they have adequate power.

While search and rescue crews want people to get out and have fun, they can’t stress enough the importance of being prepared.

“Have fun, but make sure you’re prepared to come back. We don’t want to have to go out and search for people unless we have to,” stated Martindale. “We’re just trying to make sure people are prepared so they don’t end up in a bad situation.”

To check avalanche forecast conditions, please visit avalanche.state.co.us.

