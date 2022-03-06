Palisade gas station: Feeling impact of road construction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Construction is well underway on Highway 6 in Palisade, and some local businesses are feeling the impact.

Kameron Okuma, the owner of Palisade Dino Mart, says his business started 2022 off strong, with a 50 percent increase in January in business compared to January 2021. He was hopeful he would continue to see the same growth throughout the year, but he says once February came and construction on the road began, business had dropped.

“Over the last month, we’ve seen a decrease, or we’re not hitting our expected goal for this month,” said Okuma. “We’ve been fortunate. Like I said, our numbers were increasing. We started 2022 off great with a 51% increase from January 2022 against January of 2021. I compared the numbers for February, and we only did a 36% increase from the exact start of the construction to now.”

Okuma says the Colorado Department of Transportation has been working on a beautification project, which the Town of Palisade approved. He says they’ve gotten a good chunk of this portion of the project done, but it’s not expected to be complete until the end of April.

“I had a meeting with the landlord saying that they were going to be doing construction at some point for this beautification process. But prior to that, one of the town employees was talking to me about it, which told me they were going to be doing this to the road. I was a little concerned.”

Okuma and his team say much of their customers came in for a drink or snack as they were dropping off or picking up their kids from school, to or from work, but since construction began, it’s been more difficult for traffic to get into the parking lot.

“We’ve had a lot of regulars come in say there’s been a couple of times where they haven’t been able to come in because the traffic’s been backed up too far with Taylor Elementary getting out, construction flagging crews are holding, you know they’re doing their job, but they have to hold up traffic,” said Okuma. “I understand people are on tight schedules sometimes. They’ve got places to be. They can’t sit 20 minutes just to come to our gas station just to get a drink or a snack.”

“Our customer count is pretty much down about 20 percent,” said store manager Corinna Scott. “So if we’re down 20 percent overall, the customer count shows it. The construction workers have been great, they come in, and they certainly purchase stuff. It helps, but it doesn’t make up for for the convince of ‘Let’s pop into Dino Mart.’”

Okuma has owned the Palisade Dino Mart since 2018, and he says he’s worked hard to try to make the gas station a place that could help give back to the community.

“We’ve done everything we can to really turn this gas station into a store that’s really for the community, that really helps put back into the community by donating to the schools, donating to the churches, business, and other functions,” said Okuma. “We support our first responders here.”

Support from the community as well as Okuma’s vendors have been helpful for the store, but the business is still down from the usual amount.

“Those die-hard regulars are the ones have really made it easier,” said Scott. “We work really hard. We love the town. All of us.”

Scott says it’s the fact that the Palisade Dino Mart gives so much to the community that makes her come to work every day.

“Our kids all go to these schools, you know, so he’s supporting our community. We want to work hard for him. I want him to stay in business.”

