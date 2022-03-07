Advertisement

Coloradans feeling the pain at the pump, as gas prices continue to rise

By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Gas prices continue to rise nationwide and Coloradans continue to feel the pain at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, prices at the pump has risen nearly 40 cents in the last week, with the average Colorado sitting at $3.73 per gallon of regular gasoline. That’s an increase of 44 cents over the last month and more than 95 cents than this time last year.

Nationwide, GasBuddy reports that the average price has increased more than 46 cents over the last week, sitting at $4.06 cents per gallon as of March, 7, which is up more than 61 cents than a month ago.

GasBuddy says oil prices are the highest we’ve seen since 2008, where the prices at the pumped reached more than four dollars per gallon on average.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

De Haan says we’re on track to seeing gas prices rise upwards of $4.50 per gallon on average, with some places, such as California, which could reach $5.50 per gallon, with some stations possibly charging more than six dollars per gallon and beyond.

