Advertisement

Guest releases real bat during ‘The Batman’ screening as a prank, movie theater says

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moviegoers in Austin, Texas, got to see more than one type of bat during a screening of “The Batman” this weekend.

An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried — unsuccessfully — to get the critter out, KXAN reported Friday.

Guests were offered their money back, but most chose to stick it out and watch the film “bat and all,” according to one moviegoer.

The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis says the bat was likely released into the theater as a prank. The theater’s general manager Heidi Deno said they will be “adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry.”

There were no reports of anyone being bitten during the incident. Less than 1% of bats in the wild have rabies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office response to social media activity surrounding Parachute tragedy
Police lights
GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11-year-old female who died after falling under the wheels of a...
IDENTITY RELEASED: 11-year-old girl who was pronounced dead after falling under moving school bus
Palisade Dino Mart
Palisade gas station: Feeling impact of road construction
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.
National average for gas tops $4 a gallon

Latest News

FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist