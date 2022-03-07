Advertisement

Police ask for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes

GJPD asks for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
GJPD asks for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes(David Jones)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police are asking the public for more information regarding an incident that occurred at the Monument Ridge Town Homes over the weekend.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, officers and medical personnel responded to the housing complex for a medical call.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a serious head wound inside one of the homes, he was transported to the hospital.

Police say the male was found alone inside the home with the injury. This is considered an isolated incident.

Detectives are investigating cause of injury and seek the public’s help. If you, or someone you know, has any information about the incident that could help determine how the man was injured, or you live in the area and have a doorbell camera or video surveillance, please call Non-Emergency Dispatch at (970) 242-6707.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office response to social media activity surrounding Parachute tragedy
Police lights
GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11-year-old female who died after falling under the wheels of a...
IDENTITY RELEASED: 11-year-old girl who was pronounced dead after falling under moving school bus
Palisade Dino Mart
Palisade gas station: Feeling impact of road construction
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.
National average for gas tops $4 a gallon

Latest News

Broadband Coalition
Mesa County Commissioners working to bring broadband to Mesa County
Pain at the Pump
Coloradans feeling the pain at the pump, as gas prices continue to rise
Businesses Taking Hit During HWY 6 Construction Project
Businesses Taking Hit During HWY 6 Construction Project
Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office response to social media activity surrounding Parachute tragedy