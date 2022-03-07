Police ask for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police are asking the public for more information regarding an incident that occurred at the Monument Ridge Town Homes over the weekend.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, officers and medical personnel responded to the housing complex for a medical call.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a serious head wound inside one of the homes, he was transported to the hospital.

Police say the male was found alone inside the home with the injury. This is considered an isolated incident.

Detectives are investigating cause of injury and seek the public’s help. If you, or someone you know, has any information about the incident that could help determine how the man was injured, or you live in the area and have a doorbell camera or video surveillance, please call Non-Emergency Dispatch at (970) 242-6707.

