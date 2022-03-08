Covid-19 Cases Declining in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Since the start of the year, Mesa County has seen a steady decrease in the number of reported COVID-19 cases. Among those glad to see this happening — Mesa Co. Public Health.

“COVID-19 illness rates across the board are continuing to go down and it’s just really awesome news to see,” explained Stefany Busch, communications coordinator for the health department.

According to the organization, the one week average positivity number is especially key in gauging the overall status of the pandemic in the community. According to Busch, “We always really wanted to be, throughout the pandemic, below five percent, and we have, we’ve made it there.”

What is behind this good news? In part, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colo. School of Public Health, 91 percent of Coloradans are now immune to severe illness from the omicron variant.

“So really omicron got in here and got so many people sick. We saw it spike up cases everywhere it touched. And, since it infected so many people, there is a certain level of immunity people have to the specific strain which is our dominant strain, so that’s resulting in less cases, or just cases not being as severe, which is also resulting in less hospitalization and death,” described the spokeswoman.

15 county residents are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, which is a decrease from the previous count. 80 percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, while the remaining 20 percent are vaccinated.

According to the latest numbers, a little under 60 percent of county residents have gotten at least one dose of vaccine. Just under a quarter have received all the doses they are eligible for.

For more COVID-19 information for Mesa Co., click here. Further details on Montrose and Delta Counties can be found by following the links provided.

