Sheriff’s Deputy speaks out about social media posts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A Garfield County Sheriff’s Deputy is speaking out, after posting on social media following the death of a little girl in Parachute.

Deputy James Miller was one of the responding officers to the scene, where 11-year-old Annaliese Backner was reported to have tripped and fallen under the wheel of the school bus while she was trying to catch the bus. Backner died at the scene. Miller said he wasn’t on scene for more than five minutes, when he said people within the community were contacting him, asking what was going on.

“So they started contacting me and I was like, ‘how do you guys know about this?,’” said Miller. “Someone screen shot it and they’re like, ‘it’s all over Facebook.’ And I just saw a post it was like, ‘there’s been a horrible accident with a bus. Children are hurt. It was really vague. But enough to like put people in a panic.”

Miller said it wasn’t long before several parents came to the scene thinking it was their child who may have been hurt in the accident.

“So when that person pulls up and goes screaming to the scene, my heart breaks for them. Because one, what they’re going through. But two, they had to find out all by themselves on their phone. That’s an awful thing we don’t have to have happen.”

Then Miller said, he received more notifications, about what else may have been circulating online.

“Then I started notifications from staff that they were hearing rumors that possibly people had taken actual photos of the crime scene and they were being circulated through town.”

Miller said it was a combination of parents showing up on scene as well as hearing about the social media posts that prompted him to make a post of his own, addressing the repercussions of posting online.

“I feel like we have a problem and it’s not being addressed. I feel like a lot of people are doing these things and not really understanding the possible ramifications and the hurt they could be doing to other people. I don’t think a lot of people make those actions, if they knowingly were stopping and thinking, ‘Oh I might hurt this person and this person...”

Miller has been a sheriff’s deputy for 18 years. During the course of his career, he has responded to countless accident scenes in the community and the process of informing victims’ families is a process he knows all too well.

“We’re trying our best to make sure that everybody is contacted in a dignified way. We have the coroners there, we had our grief councilors there, we had our victims’ advocates there. We know we can’t make pain go away, we can’t make it any better, but we can try to lessen it to a degree.”

Miller says when people share pictures or information about what’s happening at the scene of an accident, it can disrupt or ruin the process that law enforcement uses. He acknowledges the community does have a right to know, families should be made aware of what’s happening first.

“There has to be a degree of it out there. I’m not saying censorship and we shouldn’t put anything out there and the community has no right to know. I’m just saying, a little civility. I think we’ve lost some of that. We’re not asking nobody to ever talk about it. Let’s just make sure the process is handled to bring as little trauma as we can to the family and then that information will be shared with the community.”

Through Miller’s own social media post, he discovered, there have been people that have learned about their own family members’ accidents. He said one person said they found out about their child’s death through a social media post. Another found out her husband was in a bad accident through a social media post.

“Understand that the things that are done online aren’t done in a bubble where it doesn’t affect people,” said Miller. “The things that you’re doing online they have real life consequences. They can hurt people. They can cause trauma, damage that we don’t need to.”

Miller says the process that law enforcement uses to inform families, is designed to help the families in any way they can and that’s what they hope to do.

“Maybe if we just take a breath and allow the process to work first then we can make sure. Because that’s how we at law enforcement do it. We make sure the family is notified first before we’re ever going to put out a press release. Before we’re ever going to make comments. Because we want to make sure that process was handled correctly.”

Miller said despite all the social media activity surrounding Annaliese Backner’s death, law enforcement officials were able to inform her family through the intended process.

To view Miller’s full social media post please visit: facebook.com/100064695069241/posts/333750805458086/?d=n

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.