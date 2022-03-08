Where to find mobile vaccine clinics in Grand Junction
The clinics are organized by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There are a number of mobile vaccine clinics coming to Grand Junction. The addresses of each location are linked below:
- On Tues., Mar. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be one at the the Central Library.
- On Wed., Mar. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be one at The Coffee Trader.
- On Thurs., Mar. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be one at Western Colorado Pediatrics.
