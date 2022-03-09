Grand Junction veteran calling for action for veterans exposed to burn pits

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Gregory Merschel, a Grand Junction Marine veteran, is calling for action when it comes to helping veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during the course of their service.

He says a bill that passed in the U.S. House of Representatives fails to do enough. Supporters of the bill are calling it an important step in the right direction. H.R. 3967 is also known as the “Honoring our PACT Act of 2021.”

“There was no mechanism for the [Veterans Affairs Health Care System] to have to implement it,” explained Merschel, sharing his view that the bill lacks strong enough enforcement measures for the VA to properly address the issue.

He describes the fallout for veterans from toxic exposure as a major issue. “Veterans are dying from the Vietnam War over Agent Orange 50 years later and they can’t come to a resolution.”

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert voted against H.R. 3967. Her office shared a statement detailing her objections to the act.

According to Rep. Boebert, “The Senate unanimously passed S. 3541, a bill that would have provided the care needed to Veterans who have suffered from toxic exposure. Sadly, Nancy Pelosi refused to bring that bill to the floor and instead brought a highly partisan bill that 174 republicans voted against. Politicizing a bill that addresses the health care of Veterans is a new low for house Democrats.”

On the other hand, Colo. Democrat Rep. Joe Neguse voted in favor of the bill. He retweeted a post in support of the legislation. According to that tweet from the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, “Toxic exposure is a cost of war. That’s why it’s crucial we pass the honoring our pact act to expand access to care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service. We owe it to our veterans to provide the care and benefits they’ve earned.”

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is encouraging veterans to sign up for a burn pit registry if they think they were exposed. The provider shared instructions on how, which are as follows:

“Step 1: Google, ‘Burn Pit Registry’ OR go to: https://veteran.mobilehealth.va.gov/AHBurnPitRegistry/#page/home

Step 2: Click ‘get started’ OR * If you already have a VA eBenefits or MyHealtheVet premium account, you can use the same credentials for the registry. If you need a DS Logon account, click here.

** If you are active-duty service member, visit the military health website for information about scheduling your registry exam.

Step 3: Save or print your questionnaire responses for your records. You can also come back to access your responses at any time.

Step 4: Set up your Medical Evaluation by calling 970-242-0731. You will need an appointment with the designated provide as well as an appointment with cardiopulmonary for a PFT (lung function test)[.]

Step 5: Come to our hospital a few days before your scheduled appointment for the chest [x-ray] in radiology and blood draw in the lab. These orders are placed as a “walk in” and no appointment is needed.”

Further resources from the VA regarding burn pit and hazardous material exposure can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.