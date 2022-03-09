Advertisement

Made green upgrades in 2021? Don’t miss these tax credits

Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling,...
Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.

But taking sustainability efforts to the next level by switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle might feel daunting.

Several federal incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credit and home energy tax credits, may help offset the cost of the commitment for those who made upgrades last year or for those looking to take the leap in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD asks for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Police ask for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Russell Wilson is reportedly headed to the Denver Broncos.
Reports: Russell Wilson coming to the Broncos
Dep. James Miller, Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Deputy speaks out about social media posts
At a surprise party, Christine Gilbert tried on wedding dresses and laughed and cried with her...
Single woman picks out wedding dress with mom dying of cancer
The omicron strain of COVID-19 is still the dominant variant in Mesa County.
COVID-19 cases declining in Mesa County

Latest News

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Russian attack hits Ukraine children’s hospital, officials say
The death toll from an overnight Russian airstrike in Sumy, Ukraine, has risen to 21 civilians,...
RAW: Russian airstrike aftermath in Sumy, Ukraine
The western Ukrainian city of Lviv is struggling to cope with the influx of new residents...
Lviv full of people fleeing Russian violence in Ukraine
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutor: Men planned to ‘hog-tie’ Michigan Gov. Whitmer
A woman with spina bifida who is taking care of her seven siblings received a car.
Woman raising 7 siblings after mother’s death receives new car