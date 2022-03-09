Advertisement

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turn themselves in

Tina Peters has turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE (March 9 at 4:15 p.m.): According to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility after being indicted on 10 counts.

INITIAL ARTICLE: Mesa County Belinda Knisley has turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility at 12:30 p.m., according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

This after the grand jury indicted Knisley on six counts of crimes relating to the alleged election system breach.

Belinda Knisley turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
According to the arrest warrant Knisley was charged with:

· Three counts of attempting to influence a public servant

· Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation

· Violation of duty

· Failure to comply with requirements of secretary of state

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was also indicated on 10 counts.

According to the arrest warrant Peters was charged with:

· Three counts of attempting to influence a public servant

· Two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation

· Criminal impersonation

· Identity theft

· First degree official misconduct

· Violation of duty

· Failure to comply with requirements of secretary of state

Peters’ whereabouts are unknown.

The arrest warrants have been issued for Peters and Knisley with bonds set at $500,000.

