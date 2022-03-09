Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Big Mama’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet our special guest this week, Big Mama! If you’re looking for a cuddle bug with some adorable ears, she may be the perfect companion for you. She loves to be around people and loves getting her play time in. She does need some leash training and would do best as the only pet inside the home.

To schedule an appointment to meet Big Mama, call 970-434-7337.

