Annual ‘Bow Wow Film Festival’ at the Avalon Theatre March 13

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual “Bow Wow Film Festival” is coming up this Sunday, March 13, at the Avalon Theatre ,with showings at 1 and 4 p.m.

The 90-minute film is a compilation of short films that celebrate the human-canine bond. It celebrates all sorts of things that show what dogs mean in our lives and celebrate how they enhance our lives every day.

“It’s a celebration of the human-canine bond and what dogs bring to our lives,” said Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO Anna Stout. “It’s a great way to escape everything that’s happening in the world for an hour and a half to come watch some beautiful video shorts about dogs. There are everything from documentary style shorts to cartoons to funny ones, really emotional ones. It’s a beautiful, heartwarming escape.”

Tickets for adults are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For kids 12 and under they are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Avalon box office or online here bowwowfilmfest.com.

