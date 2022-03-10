Advertisement

Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year

The war in Ukraine is causing surging gas prices. (CNN/WBBM/KCAL/KCBS/POOL/WAIN CHIN'S FAMILY PHOTO/KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If gas prices stay as high as they are now, families could end up shelling out about $1,300 more a year.

Moody’s Analytics broke down the math based on Monday’s national average, which has increased since then and will likely continue to rise.

The national average hit $4.14 a gallon on Monday, which broke the previous record set in 2008. AAA’s average on Tuesday reached $4.17.

Moody’s analysts worry an additional $1,300 spent annually on fuel might be an underestimation.

Spending this much on gasoline could force families to cut back elsewhere, which would hurt the economy in other ways, along with consumer confidence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters has turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turn themselves in
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
What led up to Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley indictments
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
Dep. James Miller, Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Deputy speaks out about social media posts

Latest News

A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera
The Justice Department has already taken enforcement actions related to more than $8 billion in...
Justice Dept. names prosecutor to go after pandemic fraud
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett conviction
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues