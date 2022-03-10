Grand jury indicts Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, and Deputy Clerk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Mesa County grand jury has indicted both the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk and Recorder, Belinda Knisley, on charges stemming from allegations of an election system breach.

Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation , two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

Knisley has also been charged. She faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Attorney General Phil Weiser released a statement saying:

“Yesterday, the Mesa County grand jury returned an indictment after the presentation of evidence in an ongoing investigation into the alleged election system breach in Mesa County. The grand jury, randomly selected from the same pool of citizens that elected Clerk Tina Peters and chosen months before any of these alleged offenses occurred, concluded there is probable cause that Clerk Peters and Deputy Clerk Knisley committed crimes.”

Rubinstein said he felt with Peters being an elected official, the best course of action would be for the grand jury to take the case.

“The jury hears evidence, reviews it,” said Rubinstein. “We suggest charges that may be appropriate and they go through what those charges and compares those to the evidence and determine what charges they think should be file.”

Once news of the indictment broke, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold released a statement that says in part:

“Every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated alike – has the right to make their voice heard in safe, accessible, and secure elections. To do that, we need election administrators who are committed to following the law and election rules. Officials tasked with carrying out elections do so in public trust and must be held accountable when they abuse their power or position.”

KKCO also reached out to Tina Peters’ team, they responded in part:

“For months, Rubinstein along with Democrat Secretary of State Griswold, have levied a series of politically-motivated accusations against Peters. Today’s procedural announcement from that February grand jury includes several misdemeanor charges and felony accusations related to Peter’s role in securing voter data after the 2020 presidential election, which infuriated Democrat Secretary of State Jena Griswold.”

A warrant was issued to both women. Both Peters and Knisley did turn themselves into the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Bail has been set for both women at $500,000.

