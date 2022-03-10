Local man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl that led to a death.

According to the Department of Justice press release, Christopher Huggett, age 30, started selling counterfeit pills, which appeared to be Oxycodone but contained fentanyl. The pills were acquired through Bruce Holder.

The press release goes on to state Huggett knew that the pills had caused several people to overdose and die. Still, he distributed the pills.

Huggett sold these pills to Zacharia Green, who sold them to the victim, identified as J.E., in the plea agreement.

On December 28, 2017, J.E. was the victim that used the counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl, distributed by Huggett and Holder, and lost consciousness and passed away.

Huggett and Holder headed to Mexico to obtain more of the pills. “Later, they returned to Grand Junction with several thousand fentanyl pills concealed in the dash of Holder’s vehicle,” states the release.

Department of Justice press release reveals, “Huggett was arrested and detained in this matter, he solicited the murder of a witness.” Huggett had arranged for Green’s death, who provided the pills to the victim. He had offered inmates $5,000.

“Huggett acknowledged that he had asked inmates to have Green murdered but claimed that he did not actually intend for that to occur. Huggett stated that he was presenting a front to keep up appearances in the jail and spoke only with inmates that he believed had no possibility of release,” states the release.

The United States District Court sentenced Huggett on March 9, 2022.

Holder was convicted of distributing fentanyl on April 19, 2021; he is scheduled for sentencing on May 4, 2022.

