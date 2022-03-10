Advertisement

Rising gas prices impacting Uber and Lyft drivers

As gas prices continue to rise throughout the nation, many transportation businesses are getting hit hard. Such as rideshare companies.
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As gas prices continue to rise throughout the nation, many transportation businesses are getting hit hard. Such as rideshare companies.

Boyce Gusler drives for both Uber and Lyft. He says the increase in fuel prices directly impacts whether he chooses to drive at certain times.

“Even driving a hybrid vehicle the closer to $4 a gallon or higher definitely has an effect on my decision on whether or not to drive because it becomes less cost effective the higher the fuel price,” said Gusler.

He says the rideshare companies have not yet increased pay to accommodate the fuel increase.

“While the rate which I get paid through Lyft and Uber has not increased in order to keep up with the demand on fuel,” said Gusler.

Some drivers are even in the process of contacting the companies to request more compensation. Such as Uber driver Johny Carson.

“I’m asking them for some sort of fuel subsidy because I believe they’re going to lose a lot of drivers over it,” said Carson.

Carson recently started as a school bus driver as well. The busses are fueled by propane which is much cheaper than regular fuel in the valley.

Some other drivers have decided to completely stop rideshare due to the increase. Such as Mary Cross who is now a suspended Uber driver focusing completely on her other job.

“As a matter of fact I suspended Uber driving because of it,” said Cross. “We are subcontracted by Uber so they do not reimburse us for anything and I’m sure I’m not the only Uber driver or Taxi driver that’s been impacted.”

Cross goes on to say the increase is greatly impacting her on a personal level too, not just her rideshare income.

Even as a private individual I haven’t felt comfortable filling up my car because I don’t know what it’s going to come out to and I have to make sure I have money for food,” said Cross. “So I haven’t been able to fill up my car.”

Gusler says he recently made the decision to drive less and focus more on his other business.

“I’m actually starting to rely more on my other business which is, I help people acquire gold and silver as a physical asset,” said Gusler.

Gusler goes on to say these assets help hold onto and secure value versus the dollar. To find out more, visit: https://silverdollarteam.com

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD asks for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Police ask for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Tina Peters has turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turn themselves in
Dep. James Miller, Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Deputy speaks out about social media posts
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Russell Wilson is reportedly headed to the Denver Broncos.
Reports: Russell Wilson coming to the Broncos

Latest News

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
What led up to Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley indictments
Bow Wow Film Festival Flyer
Annual ‘Bow Wow Film Festival’ at the Avalon Theatre March 13
Annual ‘Bow Wow Film Festival’ at the Avalon Theatre March 13
Annual ‘Bow Wow Film Festival’ at the Avalon Theatre March 13
Rising gas prices impacting Uber and Lyft drivers
Rising gas prices impacting Uber and Lyft drivers