St. Mary’s Hospital unveils new pharmacy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -St. Mary’s Hospital is celebrating opening their brand new, state-of-the-art pharmacy.

Hospital staff held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. The pharmacy was a four year project and it’s 10,000 sqft of space is designed to help increase efficiency and safety within the pharmacy and the overall hospital.

The pharmacy features a new box picker that stores and sorts different medications, Director of Pharmacy Services, Rudy Bormann says will provide more checks and balances to enhance overall safety.

“This allows our techs to efficiently pick products safely. That’s the number one thing that when we looked at automation, it’s not so much about efficiencies, capacity, but also safety,” said Bormann. “When you have six techs filling reports, for replenishing our units upstairs there’s a lot of manual touches and that’s human error. We want to minimize human error. "

Bormann says the box picker is the largest one SCL Health owns and can easily be expanded if needed be. He says the pharmacy itself was designed to easily expand and grow to accommodate future needs.

