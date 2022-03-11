Canyon View Vineyard Church hosts housewarming celebration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley Resettlement program hosted a housewarming celebration on Thursday at Canyon View Vineyard Church.

Since early August, the resettlement program took steps to rescue and evacuate Afghanistan refugees when the Taliban began taking over provinces.

“I’d like to say it’s not just Canyon View. There’s just a wide variety of churches here in the valley that are coming together,” said Marty Mykytiuk, a member of the Afghan Resettlement Committee. “As well as people that are outside of the church community that just have a big heart for people that come from the war-torn regions and are in a completely new environment.”

The donations from today’s event, everything from couches to household goods, will go toward setting up future homes for Afghanistan refugee families across the Western Slope and Colorado.

You can donate household goods here signupgenius.com or financially here www.jdainternational.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.