Citizens for Cleaner Air share results of biochar study

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)-The Citizens for Clean Air shared the results of their first year study of using bio-char as a means to increase plant productivity and improve overall soil health in the Grand Valley.

Biochar is a charcoal-like material made by heating plant matter to 600 to 800 degrees fahrenheit in the absence of oxygen, leaving elemental carbon leftover. The study involved several farmers and volunteers from across the valley to plant crops using biochar to see what effect it would have.

CCA believes if field and yard waste such as tree trimmings and other organic materials can be transformed into biochar using a properly operated kiln instead of open burning in some field, it would help reduce the amount of smoke pollution in the Grand Valley. CCA also says federal monetary incentives are available for farmers using biochar and increases crop yields and conserves water.

CCA says the results of the first study show the biochar-compost combinations have the potential to increase productivity in the short term and also shows the possibility of improving resilience, as the soil retains moisture and nutrients in the long term.

“We are encouraged by the results of this first-year effort to show that biochar can have beneficial uses in the Grand Valley,” said Karen Sjoberg, President of Citizens for Clean Air. “We want to thank our dedicated volunteers, who painstakingly collected data while caring for the gardens. We’d also like to thank the farmers who donated land for the study. We are now seeking more volunteers for the coming season.”

Citizens for Clean Air hopes to use the biochar to research it’s productive use of plant material that would otherwise be burned, contributing to local air pollution.

To see the complete report on the biochar results from 2021, visit: www.citizensforcleanair.org

