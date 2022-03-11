Mesa County Commissioner addresses state of the county in light of Peters indictment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -With Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk, Belinda Knisley, both inducted by the grand jury, Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis speaks out about the state of the county and how county employees are keeping business running.

Davis says with both Peters and Knisley unable to perform their duties at the present time, county employees have been doing their best to keep the recorder’s office and the DMV and other offices running to the best of their ability. He also is urging the community to have some patience with those employees.

“They’re making sure the office continues to run smoothly and taking care of employees in day-to-day operations,” said Davis. “We’re happy to say that we have great employees here at Mesa County and this is going to be tough. Even though they’re doing a great job, this is going to be tough for a lot of them as well. So just ask that the community have a little bit of grace for the employees that are working in the DMV, recording and all that because this is a tough position for them to be in as well.”

David also addressed where the county stands since the indictment came out. He said he acknowledges that they are serious allegations and charges. But he reminds everyone, that we live in a community of law and order and both Peters and Knisley are innocent until proven guilty.

“I know there’s a lot of emotions on both sides of this and we just have to remember that we do have a judicial system and it works and we have to trust in that system and everybody will have their day in court and be able to present their evidence and stuff like that.”

Davis says the process will not be a quick one, which he says is good since that will help ensure the process goes correctly and everyone will have their day on court.

Many may wonder how can either Peters or Knisley be an asset to Mesa County if they’re being inducted on charges. Davis said because the case deals with elected officials, it’s a different situation.

“She is the elected clerk and recorder, and so unless the electorate removes her, she is still the clerk and recorder or until there’s another election and someone else is elected into that position,” said Davis. “It’s a different type of position. Because usually if someone’s misbehaving you can remove them. But you can’t remove an elected official other than electing someone else, or doing a recall effort. Which has failed in the past.”

When asked if Peters is found guilty of the charges explained in the indictment, what that would mean for her role as an elected official, Davis said you cannot be an elected official if you are found guilty of a felony.

“If she was found guilty and if she won her next election she would then be removed from that election position but in the meantime, again the presumption is innocence. So until that happens she is innocent.”

Davis went on to say that he has faith in the justice system and encourages everyone to have that same faith.

