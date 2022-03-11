Advertisement

School to Work Alliance Program hosts job fair

The School to Work Alliance Program presented a youth job and community resources fair on...
The School to Work Alliance Program presented a youth job and community resources fair on Thursday.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The School to Work Alliance Program presented a youth job and community resources fair on Thursday.

About 70 employers from Auto Zone to Jimmy Johns and everything in between was present at the fair.

Any student, especially over the age of 16, was encouraged to check out employers’ booths at the fair.

The students had the day off school to have the chance to attend the job fair. They were asked to dress appropriately and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

“So, swap is putting on a career fair for anyone who’s looking for a job, especially people who are above sixteen, but yeah, it’s a good opportunity for kids to get out of their comfort zone and get a job,” said Alex Camp, a sophomore at Central High School.

Over 300 students checked into the youth job fair.

