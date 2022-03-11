Advertisement

Structure fire on Horse Canyon Rd.(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A structure fire on Horse Canyon Rd. near De Beque was reported Friday afternoon.

According to our crew on scene, the structure appears to be some kind of shop with a living space.

Our crew was told neighbors rushed to the structure when they saw the flames to make sure the dog inside the building made it out safely. The dog did get out.

It appeared the owners were not there when the fire happened.

Plateau Valley Fire Department and deputies with the Mesa County Sherriff’s Office are on scene.

At the moment, this is all the information we have. We will update the story once we receive more details.

