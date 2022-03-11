Advertisement

Unvaccinated MLB players can’t travel to Canada to play Blue Jays

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.
Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.(Source: MLB)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won’t be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Canada and won’t be paid for those games.

Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

The provision that they won’t be paid is contained in a side letter between MLB and the players’ association, and was first reported by Boston television station WCVB.

“It’s a concern,” union head Tony Clark said Friday. “I think as everyone knows — appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health. But that is an issue, as one in the pandemic itself, that we’re navigating domestically, that we’re going to have to continue to try to work through here moving forward.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

