Man convicted of 26-year-old murder to receive retrial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The man who was convicted in the 1996 murder of a Clifton mother and her daughter is back in Mesa County awaiting a retrial after his initial conviction was overturned.

Forty-four-year-old Verle James Mangum was 17-years-old at the time of the murder of 42-year-old Janet Davis and her 11-year-old daughter Jennifer Davis. Mangum was convicted of murder by bludgeoning and child sex abuse. Though he was a juvenile at the time of the murder, he was tried as an adult.

Initially, prosecutors believed Janet Davis’ husband was responsible for the murder, but later, evidence would prove his innocence. It was another five years before investigators would tie Mangum to the murders.

Mangum was officially charged with the murders in May 2001. The case then went to trial in January 2003, and Mangum was sentenced in 2003 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, the Supreme Court would rule that a mandatory life sentence was unconstitutional and ruled there needed to be some judicial review to determine if that sentence was appropriate. Come April 2008, and the post-conviction claims started.

“Before the sentence got modified in any way, the case had been affirmed on appeal,” said Dan Rubinstein. “But there was an ineffective assistance of counsel claim, claiming that his lawyer didn’t do a good enough job with a few different parts of the trial.”

Rubinstein says there were some challenges to additional evidence in the case on whether or not there should have been some additional DNA testing, which he says was in fact ordered.

In April of 2019, Mangum’s conviction was reversed for ineffective assistance of counsel. Rubinstein said he tried to get the conviction reinstated in August 2021, but the appeals court upheld the decision.

“Ultimately, because the trial counsel was now one of our current district court judges, he, of course, couldn’t be on the case as the judge and the other judges in Mesa County were recused as well,” said Rubinstein. “Because he was a witness to the case. So it was assigned to a visiting judge out of Glenwood Springs who reviewed the ineffective assistance of counsel claim and determined that counsel was ineffective and ordered a new trial.

Since Mangum was convicted and sentenced in 2003, he’s been in the Colorado Department of Corrections in Colorado Springs. But since the retrial was granted, he has been brought back to Mesa County. Rubinstein says that once Mangum has his court appearance and is given a chance to enter a not guilty plea, the trial will have to begin within six months of that day.

Mangum’s next court date is March 21.

