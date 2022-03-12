Rollover accident on I-70 by Horizon Drive exit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning a box truck carrying protein powder traveling westbound on I-70 passing the Horizon Drive exit rolled off the highway. The truck broke through the cable barrier on the north side of the interstate and rolled several times.

The fire department arrived on scene to find the male driver had gotten out of the vehicle himself. He had minor injuries including several scrapes and scratches but was brought to the hospital to get checked out. The interstate was shut down for a couple hours following the crash. A preliminary investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department is finding that the man may have fallen asleep.

The man did have a 30lb. blue heeler puppy with him who is now missing. If you see the puppy please call Mesa County Animal Control immediately at (970) 242-4646 or 911 if after hours.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.