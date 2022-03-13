Advertisement

Grand Rivers Humane Society holds adoption event

Grand Rivers Humane Society
Grand Rivers Humane Society((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Rivers Humane Society, a nonprofit, hosted an adoption event Saturday.

The nonprofit had 12 dogs for adoption.

President of Grand Rivers Humane Society Nan McNees said the reason they are housing so many dogs might have to do with a combination of the economy and some other issues.

She says they would prefer to have fewer dogs, but they will do whatever it takes to find homeless cats and dogs a loving home.

“Well, when you rescue a shelter pet like all of these and all of the ones inside,” said McNees. “You actually save two lives. You save the life of the dog or cat that you’re adopting. that frees up kennel space for a second animal to come in.”

If you want to adopt a pet, the dog adoption fee is $140. For cats, it is $100. And for kittens, it’s $120.

For more information, visit https://grandrivershumane.org

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indictment against Peters and deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters speaks out about grand jury indictment
Fentanyl Pills
Local man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
Verle James Mangum
Man convicted of 26-year-old murder to receive retrial
Indictment against Peters and deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley
Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters releases statement on grand jury indictment
Structure fire on Horse Canyon Rd.
Structure fire on Horse Canyon Rd.

Latest News

Town of Palisade
Palisade holds Board of Trustees forum
Box truck accident
Rollover accident on I-70 by Horizon Drive exit
New Way Refillery
Grand Junction business owner from Ukraine donates proceeds to her home country
Verle James Mangum
Man convicted of 26-year-old murder to receive retrial