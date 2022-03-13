Palisade holds Board of Trustees forum

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With three trustee seats open on the Town of Palisade Board of Trustees for the Palisade Municipal Election in April, a candidate forum was hosted on Saturday, which featured six out of the seven candidates who expressed their vision for the future of Palisade.

A shared sentiment amongst the candidates is business development and infrastructure improvements.

“One of the first things I would like to get done is to try and get people here in the wintertime,” said Alex Sparks, a candidate. “Businesses suffer, everyone. It’s something we all equally deal with and that we could all profit from.”

Alex Sparks isn’t a Palisade native but said he wants to give back to the community that he now calls home.

“It’s given me a sense of purpose. So I’ve been moving around the country a lot. I’ve lived in Kentucky. I’ve lived in New York and Denver. It was all chasing jobs, and when I moved here, I realized; I didn’t want to chase a job. I want to find a home, and this is the first place that made me realize it.

Another candidate in the race for a seat on the board of trustees is Stan Harbaugh.

“Palisade is a great little town, and I intend to keep it that way to the best of my ability,” said Harbaugh.

Harbaugh stated he wants to see the town prosper but doesn’t want to lose the small-town feel and character.

“I want to make sure it doesn’t expand unwisely, out of control,” explained Harbaugh. “I don’t want to see the traffic get out of control. I don’t want to see the tourist traffic get out of control. We need our tourists, but it can get overwhelming unless it grows slowly and our infrastructure grows along with the.”

