Possible arsonist in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There were reports Sunday morning of a possible arsonist lighting fires between North Avenue and Belford in Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Fire Department successfully put the fires out. It is speculated this may be connected to the Denver Mattress Fire which also occurred on Belford Sunday morning. The Grand Junction Police Department is handling the investigation.

