Mesa County is now officially two years into the pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The very first coronavirus case was found in Mesa County, two years ago today, March 14, 2021, making today two years into the pandemic for Mesa County.

The help blow off some steam and have some fun, the Mesa County Public Health held a small event, called ‘Come Out Swinging’ at COVID-19 with a few small carnival-style games where health department staff and partners could hit inflatable baseballs with bats. Organizers also had a coronavirus shaped piñata and cards people could write what they’re most looking forward to about getting back to normal.

The first COVID-19 case in Mesa County was a health care worker and the director of Mesa County Public Health, said it was a challenge that got them going in the right direction.

“Not only was it the first case, but it happened to be a, pretty, pretty big process to go through,” said Jeff Kuhr, executive director for Mesa County Public Health. “It was a healthcare worker with 50 contacts, so it really brought us up to speed immediately which you can say is a good thing because from that point forward, my whole team was working very hard for that next two years.”

Since the Omicron variant first hit, he says cases are much lower than they were and the county is continuing in the right direction.

“Now that our covid cases have really gone way down. We thought that this would be a good time to celebrate but not meaning that we’re out of the woods on this. “We’re always going to be cautious.”

Kuhr says overall, Mesa County has faired pretty well in the pandemic.

“We’re in a pretty good place right now. We know that because nationally masks have been reduced and many of the restrictions have been let go. But I also don’t want people to not think that we could not get this again. We all hope that it’s not going to be a surge like we’ve had. I think it’ll very manageable in the future, but I think it’s something we’re going to have for at least the next foreseeable future.”

