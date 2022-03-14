Advertisement

One dead, one in custody after shooting at apartment building

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Erin Crooks
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting early Monday morning in Grand Junction.

Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 29 Mile Apartment building on Orchard Avenue near 29 Road. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is in its early stages and they’re currently investigating the circumstances behind it.

Bookcliff Middle School was put into a shelter in place this morning.

This article will be updated once more details are available.

