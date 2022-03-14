Teen charged with homicide after chemical burns kill father

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager accused of burning her father by throwing chemicals on him last fall is facing a homicide charge following his recent death at a hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Megan Joyce Imirowicz of Groveland Township was initially charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence.

But WDIV-TV reports she has been taken back into custody and charged with homicide following her father’s death this month.

She is accused of creating a dangerous mixture containing drain cleaner last October and throwing it on her father, who suffered burns all over his body.

Investigation Update:

On 10/01/21, troopers responded to an aggravated assault complaint in Groveland Township where a suspect, Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 18 year old female, threw drain cleaner on her father causing significant injuries. 1/ pic.twitter.com/qhwPXpIQQI — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 11, 2022

