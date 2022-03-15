Grand Junction City Council discusses cannabis regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Retail cannabis stores just got one step closer to operating in the city of Grand Junction. Monday night the Grand Junction City Council convened to discuss cannabis regulations. This is part of an ongoing workshop following the voter approval in 2020 of ballot measures allowing the sale and regulation of marijuana within city limits.

“We’re now at a point where we’re ready to take this to public hearing which means we are very close to having cannabis regulations in place and beginning the process of selling retail marijuana in this community and bringing those tax dollars in to benefit our parks and community,” said Grand Junction Mayor Pro Tem Anna Stout.

A few things were discussed, changed and ironed out. Such as land use and zoning which includes signs and where stores can be located. For example, a store cannot be opened in a residential district.

”We’ve done the best we can with these regulations,” said Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel. “I know they’ll be tuned up a little bit and tweaked as we gain experience about marijuana.”

Since the last workshop Feb. 14, the distance limitation of shops from parks was removed. Council members state the proximity to parks should not cause a problem. However the distance limitation from schools, churches and health centers remains in place.

“That was removed with the understanding that the facilities wouldn’t interfere with park use much like it could interfere with a school,” said McDaniel.

As previously mentioned, the number of shops allowed in the city will be limited to ten. Monday night it was clarified that those ten must be recreational shops. But that the recreational shops can include a medical shop if it is co-located.

“That would mean there would be two businesses, two entrances at the same location,” said McDaniel. “But we would not have free standing medical stores.”

The tax was also discussed. It was decided that the City of Grand Junction would enact a 6% tax on marijuana sales. Among other taxes such as the regular sales tax rate of 3.25% and the state’s which is 15%.

“The system we ended up with really honors what the voters have instructed us to do,” said Stout. “Which is to create an ordinance to allow retail marijuana to be sold for the benefit of our community in the form of tax dollars. What we’ve done is a system that ensures that we’re going to have quality operators.”

There was also a change made to the licensing. Now each applicant must meet all requirements before they can submit. Also, if someone owns a license they cannot buy a second license or store.

“We’ve made it really fair so that our local business people are able to participate in this, and this is not a system that’s gonna favor the large statewide or national cannabis companies,” said Stout. “So that’s the thing I’m really pleased to see.”

To view the full list of discussion topics from Monday night, visit: https://grandjunctionco.civicclerk.com/Web/Player.aspx?id=2115&key=-1&mod=-1&mk=-1&nov=0

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.