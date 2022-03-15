Horizon Drive on-ramp back open after police activity
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The eastbound ramp for I-70 at Horizon Drive in Grand Junction is back open.
Police closed it for some time Tuesday afternoon after they were called to the area to investigate a person found dead in a car on the side of the highway.
Investigators say it was an isolated incident, and believe it was likely a suicide.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
