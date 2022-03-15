Advertisement

Shed destroyed in fire

Fire crews responded to a burning shed in a local neighborhood Monday afternoon.
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews responded to a burning shed in a local neighborhood Monday afternoon.

It happened at about 1:00 p.m. on Cedar Street, which is off Unaweep Avenue, a few blocks from Orchard Mesa Middle School. The shed was destroyed in the blaze, no homes in the neighborhood were damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

Neighbors tell us police also responded and were going door to door asking people if they saw anything suspicious leading up to the fire.

