Here’s what you need to know about Fruita’s municipal election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Fruita will hold its municipal election on April 5 by mail.

Ballots will be mailed out to all active and registered voters the week of March 14, 2022.

The positions on the ballot are for mayor and three city council seats.

In the running for mayor is Joel Kincaid, unopposed.

Nine candidates are running for a city council seat, including Jared Prochnow, Amy L. Miller, Aaron Hancey, Michael C. Day, Jeannine Purser, James Williams, Theodore Downey lll, Michael Handley, and James L. Jackson.

The drop off locations include:

Fruita City Clerk’s Office at 325 E. Aspen Suite 155. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Fruita Civic Center at 325 E. Aspen. It operates 24 hours until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, visit fruita.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.