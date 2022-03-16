Advertisement

Large boulders fall onto I-70 in DeBeque Canyon

Minor damage to roadway
Minor damage to roadway(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has reported several rock slides that happened Tuesday, which caused some minor damage to the roadway.

Three separate rock slides happened at mile markers 54, 55 and 58.1.

Communication Director Elise Thatcher says around 12:30 a.m. on March 16. Crews responded to a rockfall at mile markers 54 and 58.1. CDOT reports there was a large boulder around 3.5 feet x 3.5 feet, along with some basketball and softball-sized rocks that came down onto the interstate.

Thatcher also confirmed that two much larger boulders fell down at mile marker 55.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, two large boulders roughly 13ft x 10ft x 3ft and one rock around 4ft x 4ft x 4ft and several smaller rocks fell onto the roadway causing minor damage.

CDOT also says one car was damaged by some of the rocks, and one driver was taken to the hospital with injuries resulting from an airbag deployment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Monday.
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting identified
Eastbound on-ramp for I-70 at Horizon Drive back open after police investigation
Horizon Drive on-ramp back open after police activity
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
Police say husband and wife 48-year-old Terry and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman were viciously...
Waitress helps police catch suspect in couple’s murders
Possible arsonist
Possible arsonist in Grand Junction

Latest News

The Grand Junction High School Academic Team just added another trophy to their collection.
GJHS Academic racks up 23rd Knowledge Bowl win
Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Teenager found guilty in fire that destroyed church
Taylor Elementary School in Palisade had a ribbon cutting for their new book vending machine.
Taylor Elementary School unveils book vending machine
Town of Palisade
Palisade municipal election ballots to be mailed this week