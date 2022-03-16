Mesa County Public Health to reduce Covid-19 response

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the next month, Mesa County Public Health will be scaling down its Covid-19 response. This comes in response to the decrease in Covid-19 illness rates, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in our community.

Mesa County Public Health will be closing their community Covid-19 testing site located at the fairgrounds March 26. Those with symptoms can stop by the health department to pick up free at-home rapid test kits, request them via state and federal ship-to-home programs, or visit a ‘COVIDCheck Colorado’ site for a PCR test.

The second change will be their vaccination site, which has moved into a clinic setting at reduced hours.

Next, their case investigators have been scaled down to a lower number. They will be focusing more on those who test positive who are considered high risk or vulnerable groups. Those who are not considered high risk or vulnerable may not receive a case investigation call.

The last change will be the frequency in which the Covid-19 data dashboard is updated on the Mesa County Public Health website. Right now it is updated every weekday. But starting April 1 it will only be updated once a week.

”What Covid-19 is acting like now is a more manageable virus,” said Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Stefany Busch. “It’s definitely still going to be in our community. So as Mesa County Public Health scales down these operations that does not mean that Covid-19 is gone. But we do not need the response to be at the same level that it was.”

The health department encourages the public to call or visit their website with questions or for more information. Mesa County Public Health is prepared to scale back up operations if the community does see a new wave or an increase in cases to meet the demand.

To pick up a test kit from the health department, it is located at 510 29 ½ Rd.

To find a ‘COVIDCHECK Colorado’ drive through PCR testing site, visit https://covidcheckcolorado.org

For vaccination information at Mesa County Public Health, visit https://health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/

